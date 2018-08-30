‘I’m not slowing down’: Smith set to become first 400-game player

Cameron Smith plans to play on in 2019. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

RETIREMENT may be looming for good mate Johnathan Thurston but Cameron Smith won't be joining him.

The 35-year-old Melbourne Storm captain admits he was emotional looking back at his time with Thurston before his close friend played his 323rd and final NRL game on Saturday - North Queensland's clash with Gold Coast.

However Smith isn't tempted to follow Thurston's lead, confirming he wants to sign on for an 18th NRL season with the Storm.

The off contract No.9 is now on track to become the first player to reach 400 games in 2019.

"I have got plans to play on next year no doubt," the ex-Test and Queensland captain told Fox Sports' League Life on Wednesday night.

"And the club are aware of that. That is just something the club and my management need to work out."

Smith's future appeared in limbo after he was honoured with a pre-season testimonial match along with Thurston.

He announced his representative retirement just weeks before the State of Origin series and there was then little news on his NRL contract talks.

But the veteran hooker is showing no signs of slowing as Melbourne look to seal their third straight minor premiership with victory over Penrith on Friday night.

"(Retirement) is definitely getting closer, being 35 now," Smith said. "(But) I am really keen to play on. I don't feel like I am slowing down that much.

"I feel like I am playing as good as I have ever played."

Not even 35-year-old Thurston's NRL swansong could tempt him to consider hanging up his boots.

The pair first crossed paths at the age of 10 as Brisbane junior league rivals before becoming close representative teammates and even closer mates.

"It's really hard to believe that he's got one game left in the NRL, particularly watching him still performing well," Smith said.

"He will no doubt finish as the greatest player ever.

"We have certainly complemented each other's game for a long time for Queensland and Australia together.

"I will always have memories of on-field achievement but I think it is more the friendship that we built over a long period of time (that is valued most)."

Smith insists he hasn't got a retirement date - but he does have a bucket list drawn up with Thurston.

"Maybe head over to the (US) Masters... (then) go watch a Super Bowl together, tick off a few golf courses around Australia," he said.