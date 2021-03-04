Camilla gives update on Philip’s health

Prince Philip is "slightly improving" but his treatment for an infection and pre-existing heart condition "hurts", Camilla Parker-Bowles said today.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was transferred to St Bartholomew's in London on Monday where he will stay until at least the end of the week.

He is undergoing testing for his pre-existing heart problem at the hospital, which is one of the country's leading specialist cardiac centres.

The Duchess of Cornwall gave an update on her father-in-law today as she visited a vaccination centre in Croydon, South London, The Sun reports.

She confirmed his condition is "slightly improving" but his treatment "hurts at moments".

Camilla added: "We keep our fingers crossed".

Philip was pictured leaving London's King Edward VII clinic in an ambulance on Monday as police guarded his way.

He has so far spent a total of 15 nights being cared for by medics - his longest recorded stay in hospital.

Buckingham Palace previously said the Duke, who is just three months away from his 100th birthday, walked into the hospital unaided and received medical attention for an infection.

And in an update last Tuesday, the Palace said: "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

The Duke, who will turn 100 on June 10, was vaccinated against coronavirus last month and his infection is not COVID-related.

Last week, Prince Edward said he had spoken to his father on the phone, who was "looking forward to getting out".

He told Sky: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

"So we keep our fingers crossed."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles visited his father the weekend before last, looking sombre as he left.

It is understood Charles wanted to visit his father due to his extended stay.

The Palace said on Monday: "The Duke of Edinburgh was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

TIMELINE OF PHILIP'S HOSPITAL STAY

Tuesday February 16 - The duke is admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling unwell. He travels from Windsor Castle by car. Philip is said to be in "good spirits" and walks into the private hospital unaided. He is expected to stay for a few days.

Friday February 19 - Sources say Philip is now expected to remain in hospital for "observation and rest" over the weekend and into the next week. Saturday February 20 - The Prince of Wales makes a 200 mile-round trip to see his father, spending around half an hour at the hospital.

Tuesday February 23 - Seven days after the duke was admitted, the Palace says he is being treated for an infection and is "comfortable and responding to treatment", but is not expected to leave hospital for several more days. The Earl of Wessex says the duke is a "lot better" and looking forward to getting out.

Monday March 1 - Philip is transferred in an ambulance to St Bartholomew's Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace says. The duke is shielded from public view by large umbrellas as he leaves King Edward VII's Hospital.

