Camp site defends conduct after teen hurt

The Year 9 students were at Adventure Alternatives for a four-day camp. Picture: File photo

The Year 9 students were at Adventure Alternatives for a four-day camp. Picture: File photo

THE owner of an adventure company where a Brisbane teen was critically injured says he is "absolutely devastated" after the accident but has defended his site's professionalism and safety.

Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson suffered serious neck and head injuries on a high ropes course at Adventure Alternatives yesterday. It's believed he became entangled.

The 14-year-old remains in a critical but stable condition in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Connor Petterson.

Adventure Alternatives managing director Todd Samorowski released a statement this afternoon on Facebook.

"All of us at Adventure Alternatives are absolutely devastated by this incident," Mr Samorowski said.

"Our primary concern right now is for Connor, his family, the school community and our own staff involved in this incident.

Mr Samorowski said it was "far too early to speculate" on why the incident occurred.

The camp site focuses on outdoor education. Picture: File photo

"But please know we are determined to understand the causes fully and will do whatever is required to prevent something like this occurring again," he said.

"We have been, and will continue to work closely with the authorities to provide them with all the information they require."

Mr Samorowski has defended his company's professionalism and safety after the 14-year-old became entangled in high ropes at Woodford, saying it was a freak accident and had nothing to do with its equipment or staff competency.

Police at the scene yesterday. Picture: AAP/ Megan Slade

"This was an unforeseen incident," he said in a statement.

"It had nothing to do with the misuse or failure of any safety equipment, instructional or participant error.

"This incident also had nothing to do with our continued level of safety, our professionalism or the safety of any of the activities we run and will continue to run in the future."

The college cancelled the remainder of the four-day Year 9 camp and is offering counselling to students.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officers attended the campsite, near Woodford, yesterday and returned today to continue investigations.

The Year 9 students were at Adventure Alternatives for a four-day camp. Picture: File photo

Education Minister Grace Grace said the incident had touched parents and families around the state.

"This must have been a terribly traumatic experience for all involved," she said in a statement.

Ms Grace stressed any recommendations from the investigation would be implemented promptly.

"The safety of Queensland students is always paramount and we will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of how and why this incident occurred," she said.

Adventure Alternatives' website states it is an award-winning camp facility. The website says the camp has "a detailed risk management plan for each of the activities and locations that we run and effective incident and emergency response procedure".

"All of our staff hold remote first aid certificates and a first aid kit is carried by all instructors, vehicles and base camp. Everything we do is carried out as per our staff manuals to ensure everybody's safety," it states.