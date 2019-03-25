Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Thu Cansdell.
GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Thu Cansdell. Tim Jarrett
Politics

Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

Kathryn Lewis
by
25th Mar 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOOTERS, Farmers and Fishers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell will hang up the party hat after a defeat on Saturday.

This was the final election for Mr Cansdell who held the seat of Clarence between 2003 and 2011 for the Nationals.

"If I'm pleased about anything it's the fact that he (Chris Gulaptis) has won the seat and the Coalition looks like they have won a majority," he said.

"It has been a great ride and humbling for myself to give the people a voice."

He said the issues his party raised such as social housing and mental health were critical and he hoped Mr Gulaptis would work to tackle them.

Mr Cansdell said if Mr Gulaptis had retained the seat with the Coalition holding a minority government, it would have "been a disaster".

"They (The Coalition) have got the funds, they have got the infrastructure plans," he said.

Mr Cansdell said he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

"Two weeks ago, my wife said to me I loved you more before this started, it was simple things like, because of the waking up at two o'clock in the morning...now, she's got me back," he said.

nswelection2019 shooters farmers and fishers party steve cansdell
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    premium_icon What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    Politics 'IF WE have a majority government our policies will be passed through legislation and that is what delivers for the people of Clarence'

    Harwood claim North Coast grand final victory

    premium_icon Harwood claim North Coast grand final victory

    Cricket Minor premiers claim four wicket win over Sawtell

    Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    premium_icon Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    Horses 'He made himself a personality. He wasn't just a name in the paper.'

    • 25th Mar 2019 6:19 AM
    Preferential voting a cause for confusion: Labor

    premium_icon Preferential voting a cause for confusion: Labor

    Politics Gilbert laments lack of understanding of preferential voting

    • 25th Mar 2019 6:25 AM