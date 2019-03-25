Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Thu Cansdell.

GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Thu Cansdell. Tim Jarrett

SHOOTERS, Farmers and Fishers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell will hang up the party hat after a defeat on Saturday.

This was the final election for Mr Cansdell who held the seat of Clarence between 2003 and 2011 for the Nationals.

"If I'm pleased about anything it's the fact that he (Chris Gulaptis) has won the seat and the Coalition looks like they have won a majority," he said.

"It has been a great ride and humbling for myself to give the people a voice."

He said the issues his party raised such as social housing and mental health were critical and he hoped Mr Gulaptis would work to tackle them.

Mr Cansdell said if Mr Gulaptis had retained the seat with the Coalition holding a minority government, it would have "been a disaster".

"They (The Coalition) have got the funds, they have got the infrastructure plans," he said.

Mr Cansdell said he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

"Two weeks ago, my wife said to me I loved you more before this started, it was simple things like, because of the waking up at two o'clock in the morning...now, she's got me back," he said.