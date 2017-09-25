Campaign to curb holiday theft

CRACKING DOWN: Maclean Neighbourhood Watch president Brian Haselum and secretary Warren Rackham get together with (back, from left) Yamba Chamber of Commerce secretary Bev Mansfield, Blue Dolphin Resort manager Andrew Parr, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Mayor Jim Simmons and Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Debbie McCredie at the announcement of funding for a new program to help reduce break-ins.

CRACKING DOWN: Maclean Neighbourhood Watch president Brian Haselum and secretary Warren Rackham get together with (back, from left) Yamba Chamber of Commerce secretary Bev Mansfield, Blue Dolphin Resort manager Andrew Parr, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Mayor Jim Simmons and Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Debbie McCredie at the announcement of funding for a new program to help reduce break-ins. Adam Hourigan

WHILE it might be the country living ideal to leave your house unlocked and unsupervised, modern times mean more houses are being targeted during holiday periods.

To counter this, Clarence Valley Council will run a project to help residents and tourists take steps to reduce the number of homes, as well as tents and caravans, being targeted by thieves.

The project, funded by a $50,000 State Government grant, will contain a public awareness campaign and will work with police to establish six pop-up information booths to help residents make their neighbourhoods safer.

"The 'Look, Lock, Leave' initiative will enable the sharing of ideas on how residents can protect their home, including the use of engraving tools to mark valuables so they can be easily identified and less attractive to thieves," Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said.

Maclean Neighbourhood Watch president Brian Haselum said that more often than not there was a peak of property-related crime over the holiday periods, and welcomed the push for greater awareness while people were leaving empty houses on holidays.

"We really do want to instil in the community that your house is locked and secure before you go, your mail is collected by somebody - especially the rubbish mail that is scattered around that is a clear indication you're not at home," he said.

"You should also let people know where you are and leave a contact number and let the police know that you are away."

Ms Haselum said the trend for property theft was to take items that were saleable, and encouraged people to use the campaign to learn how to label their items.

"The less crime we have in the area the better, obviously, and we do have a fantastic police force who support us quite well," he said.

"But we also need the community's help, and if you see anything suspicious ring the police assistance line."