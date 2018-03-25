Day to mark harmony

SIGNIFICANT: The Uluru statement at the small barn at Grafton Showground on Saturday.

CAMPAIGNER Thomas Mayor spoke at the Harmony Day forum on Saturday at Grafton Showground and discussed the Uluru Statement.

Mr Mayor represented the region in the Northern Territory regional dialogue at the National Constitutional Reform Convention at Uluru.

"But I also am a Torres Strait Islander. I participated on that basis and that there are 13 dialogues across the country which culminated at Uluru," he said.

Mr Mayor said more than 250 Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders gathered from across the country at a "tough meeting" at Uluru.

"Seven of the delegation and several supporters decided to walk out on the second day," he said.

"But the important thing is over 250 remained and continued the discussion. Then people were selected in the workshops, working on the honorary statement during the night."

Mr Mayor said the honorary statement was read out on the third morning of the convention and received a standing ovation.

He said there were no amendments, the words were just perfect.

"The statement calls for a voice to parliament that is constitutionally enshrined ... to be a rule book of politicians as well. On the basis that it held some power and was a representative voice."

He said the honorary statement also called for the Makarrata commission.

"Makarrata being Yolngu ... the coming together after a struggle," he said. "It's an ancient process that still exists today, so it's a gift to the nation to offer this process.

"(It) will have two roles, it will be about truth-telling. The other role to supervise agreement-making, to support treaty-making basically."

Mr Mayor said Uluru was a very significant meeting and statement.

"The purpose of me being here is to build the support of people and get the understanding of the people to what it calls for," he said.