Campbell faces long road back after near-death fall

IN RECOVERY: Grafton trainer David Campbell has returned home after two lots of surgery following a race fall. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Trainer David Campbell came within an inch of losing his life in a horror track fall only two weeks ago, but after surgery his son Robbie has vowed Campbell will be back at the track soon.

Campbell was riding track work at Grafton on November 2 when his mount moved backwards, dislodging the trainer and falling on top of him.

Campbell suffered a torn bowel and internal bleeding in his abdomen and was rushed to Grafton Base Hospital for surgery.

"The surgeon said it was very close to being a fatality,” Robbie said.

"If no one had told the surgeon it was a track fall, he said he would have thought it was a high-speed collision, the injuries were that bad.”

Campbell had a second surgery after complications arose from his first emergency surgery and has now had half a metre of his bowel removed and his spleen repaired.

The trainer was put into an induced coma to help speed healing and bring relief from pain.

Campbell has now been discharged from hospital and is resting at home but he has never been far from thinking of his horses.

"Even on his way into surgery he was telling the doctors they needed to hurry up because he had feeds to do,” Robbie said.

"He is all right now, and just taking it steady. He has a long road to recovery in front of him.

"This won't keep him down, he is too tough to let this keep him from the track.”

The father and son duo also run The Hay Shed, an agricultural business that was instrumental in delivering aid to people affected by the Lismore floods earlier this year.

"It has been pretty hectic at work without him but we are just doing what we can,” Robbie said.

"It has been so great to see all these people in the family and the community step up to help us out.

"Mum and one of her friends are helping with the stable, as is my wife (trainer Danielle Cunningham).

"We were all really scared, we didn't know what was happening but he is alive and we have him home now.”

Campbell also passed on his deep gratitude to Northern Rivers steward Mark Holloway who had shown the family "a lot of care and compassion” in the past fortnight.

"We have been lucky to have these great people around us helping us through the tough times,” Robbie said.