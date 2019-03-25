Premier opens door to mandatory fluoride

FLUORIDE could be mandatory in Queensland once again with Annastacia Palaszczuk leaving the door open to considering the move.

The Premier revealed this morning she had asked her Health Minister Steven Miles to work with the Australian Medical Association and the Australian Dental Association on the issue before reporting back.

"Let me say upfront I personally support fluoride," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"What I have said to Minister Steven Miles is that he should first of all ask the AMA and the dental association to go and meet with the councils and come back to government with the results of that consultation."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government would then give the issue "a very close look".

His comments come as the state's peak councils' body, the Local Government Association of Queensland, declares it would support the State mandating fluoride once again, so long as it covers the infrastructure costs.

"Local government officials have not had the guts and the leadership to actually explain to their communities why it is the right thing to do to fluoridate the water," Mr Newman told The Courier-Mail.

"I had hoped by empowering them, giving them the ability to make important local decisions that they would have risen to the challenge.

"I am sad that they have failed their communities."

Former Premier Campbell Newman on councils: “I am sad that they have failed their communities.” Picture: Shae Beplate

The former Bligh Government mandated fluoride in Queensland's water supply in 2008 but Mr Newman wound back that reform during his term in office, handing the responsibility back to councils

Rather than opting in, two-thirds of councils opted out of fluoridating their water supply with Queensland now holding the title of having the worst dental health in the country.

Mr Newman yesterday stood by his decision to hand power back to councils and said he did not believe the state should take the power back off councils but conceded "someone has to be the grown-up".

He slammed the Australian Medical Association and the Australian Dental Association for not doing more to convince local communities of the benefits and called for the bodies to campaign and host community forums over the next six to 12 months.

Health Minister Steven Miles this week said he'd asked the Queensland branches of the two bodies to consult with councils.

However ADAQ President Adrian Frick said forums wouldn't achieve anything.

"Until the State Government actually mandates it and takes control, it (fluoride) won't happen," he said.

"The State Government needs to understand that this is a primary health care issue, it's not something that should be left to local councils.

"What council in the world is involved in primary health care?"

Mr Frick said the Government could mandate it in six months and should cover the costs.

"The average cost of a filling is $200 so you only have to prevent one filling per person per year and you save a ridiculous amount of money," he said.

LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam said the body would not oppose the State mandating fluoride once again, so long as councils were compensated for the costs.

The LGAQ supported former Labor premier Anna Bligh's move to mandate fluoride in 2008.

"We're not opposed to fluoride but it is a matter the State must make a decision on," he said.

"They are the public health authority in this state."

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said his council made a decision to continue adding fluoride to the region's water supply "because the best expert advice we could get was that it was indeed an important way of maintaining dental health".