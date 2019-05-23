Campbell ready to rumble at biggest Casino Drags yet

BURNING RUBBER: Grafton drag racer Sam Campbell warms up his tyres at the last even in Casino.

BURNING RUBBER: Grafton drag racer Sam Campbell warms up his tyres at the last even in Casino. Sam Campbell

MOTOR SPORT: Grafton local Sam Campbell is gearing up for another Northern Rivers Drag Racing meet and the event is set to be bigger than ever as it takes place during Casino Beef Week.

The owner of Campbell Wrecking is no stranger to the event and has been racing for most of his life.

"I've been competing in them ever since they started eight or nine years ago but I've been drag racing for about 30 years,” Campbell said.

"I raced speedway for about 20 years but I thought I was getting a bit old and decided to try drag racing.”

The simplicity the sport luring Campbell and his love for powerful motors into the .

"I like it because there are no real rules, it's simple in the way that the fastest car wins,” he said.

First established in May 2010, the Casino drags are now held four times a year have long drawn motor enthusiasts from near and far but the event has had a difficult time in past years.

"It went through a bit of a down spell but it's doing great now,” he said.

"We had over 100 cars last meeting, it's blowing up”.

The last event drawing up to 30 cars more than the meeting before it and Campbell believes Jim Airey is to thank for that.

"There'll be even more this time and it's all because of Jim,” he said.

"He runs the show really well, he's very good at what he does.”