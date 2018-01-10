Campbell's kidney-shaped gift of love - and life

Lilly Tasker hugs her mum Miriam Tasker. Miriam's partner Campbell Lynne donated his kidney to a stranger so another stranger could give Miriam a new kidney.

Lilly Tasker hugs her mum Miriam Tasker. Miriam's partner Campbell Lynne donated his kidney to a stranger so another stranger could give Miriam a new kidney. Adam Hourigan

MANY people say love's greatest gift is the heart, but for Miriam Tasker, love's greatest gift is kidney- shaped.

The 42-year-old Clarence Valley resident owes her life to her long-term partner Campbell Lynne.

Last year, Campbell donated his kidney to a stranger so Miriam could lead a long and healthy life.

In 2013, a virus devastated Miriam's health, destroying her kidneys and forcing her to endure the extreme rigours of dialysis.

Miriam was running a successful transport business but her deteriorating health meant she had to stop working.

"I just got sicker and sicker,” she said.

"It happened so suddenly - I woke up at two o'clock in the morning with a nosebleed and by lunch it was still bleeding so I had to go to hospital.

"They realised I had kidney failure and the nosebleed was caused by high blood pressure.”

Miriam was taken from Grafton Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital where surgeons inserted a catheter into her heart so she could start haemodialysis.

This lasted for almost a year until another operation was performed so she could do dialysis at her home while waiting on the deceased donor list for a new kidney.

In Australia, organ donation can be done via live donors or deceased donors.

Deceased donor transplants rely on the family of potential donors approving the surgery after their loved one is declared brain dead but their body remains on life support.

Organs can also be retrieved from patients with terminal heart or lung failure, or those who have had a very severe spinal injury meaning they cannot breathe unassisted.

One deceased donor may help improve the lives of 10 people. Surgeons can transplant hearts, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas. Tissue can be used for a range of medical purposes.

Live donors allow a kidney or a lobe of their liver to be transplanted into another person. They go through a series of rigorous health and psychological tests before the surgery takes place.

At a loss as to how he could support his love, Campbell broached the idea of giving one of his kidneys to Miriam.

"It's hard watching someone you care about suffering every day,” Campbell said of his life-changing decision.

"Dialysis is a slow death - it's not a way to live.”

The decision to donate meant Campbell had to change how he lived.

"I was a heavy smoker for years,” he said.

"To tell you the honest truth I didn't think I would pass because of the smoking but the doctors said my lungs were perfectly healthy and I was 110 per cent fit.”

A year of testing followed but the couple faced a shocking truth as they realised Campbell's organ was not a good enough match for Miriam's weakened body.

"If my kidney had been donated directly to Miriam it would have meant more drugs for her to take,” Campbell said.

"Our blood groups didn't match and there would have been more problems, more treatment involved over the long term.

"She would have faced plasma exchanges, which are nasty things requiring her to spend six or eight hours on a machine.”

While Campbell could not donate his kidney to Miriam, doctors decided the couple were perfect for the innovative Australian Paired Kidney Exchange Program.

The AKX operates a database of registered recipient-donor pairs.

Every three months the database is searched for combinations where the donor in an incompatible pair can be matched to a recipient in another pair.

"Lo and behold, it wasn't even the first round and we were matched into a chain of six donors and six recipients,” Campbell said.

On June 16, 2016 - at exactly the same time - all of the couples underwent surgery at six hospitals across Australia.

Miriam and Campbell were in Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane while the other couples were in operating theatres elsewhere.

PA surgeons removed Campbell's kidney and that was transported interstate as Miriam's new organ was flown into Brisbane.

"It didn't bother me at all,” Campbell said of having his kidney keeping a stranger alive.

"Having one kidney doesn't affect me in any major way.

"I can still have a drink, I can still live my life and the actual statistics show that live donors have longer lives because they tend to improve their lifestyles.

"It's been nothing but positive for me.”

Miriam said she was beyond grateful for Campbell's gift, that now means her life is back on track.

"I would be very, very sick without it,” she said.

"I was not going well at all.

"There have been a few complications since the transplant but they've got most of the problems ironed out now.”

Miriam expects her new kidney to last at least five years and there is a chance it could still be going strong in 20 years.

"A transplant doesn't cure you, it just helps you to live longer,” she said.

"It's a continual challenge - I'll still be on anti-rejection tablets for the rest of my life.

"I have weekly blood tests to make sure my body and the kidney are behaving like they should be.”

VITAL LINKS

To become an organ donor visit register.donatelife.gov.au

To find out more about organ donation visit transplant.org.au and www.sharelife.org.au

To take part in the Australian Transplant Games or go along to watch visit australiantransplantgames.com

Region leads way for percentage of registered organ donors

WITH more than one-third of residents signed up to donate their organs, our region is leading the way on the gift that saves lives.

NewsRegional analysis of Australian Organ Donor Registry data shows there are 45,128 locals listed on the Australian Organ Donor Registry.

This equates to 36 per cent of the population - three percentage points ahead of the national rate of 33 per cent.

About 1400 Australians are on the transplant waiting list.

Australia has one of the lowest organ donation rates in the world despite major regional and metropolitan centres having dedicated deceased organ donation professionals.

Northern NSW Local Health District oversees the process in our region.

If a resident is declared brain dead, and if their family agrees, local surgeons can retrieve their organs.

This is done while the person's body is still on life support.

The organs are then delivered to major transplant hospitals in Brisbane, NSW or Victoria that have matching recipients awaiting transplants.

A 2015 La Trobe University study found hospitals with many "family donation conversation- trained professionals” had significantly better donation consent rates than those without these experts.

"This is how the system is meant to operate but this doesn't always happen,” ShareLife chairman Brian Myerson said.

"Not all requests to deceased donor families are done by donor specialists in Australia,” Mr Myerson said.

Someone who is trained in requesting an organ donation but is not the doctor treating the dying patient gets about 75 per cent of families agreeing to allow the donation, Mr Myerson said.

"That's about as good as you can get,” he said.

He said a practitioner not trained in the donor conversation process would get 45 per cent of families agreeing to allow the donation.

Professor Jonathan Fawcett is one of Australia's leading transplant surgeons and has saved hundreds of people in his career.

He said Australia's organ donation strategy was working well.

"Public awareness is probably the single most important thing,” the Princess Alexandra Hospital liver transplant specialist said.

"People have to be aware that transplantation is out there and that it is hugely beneficial.

"Although it is a terrible decision to have to make when a loved one is dying, it is often one of the most rewarding things bereaved families do.”

Donate Life clinical education co-ordinator Francesca Rourke said the North Coast had professionals who were highly trained and "extremely dedicated” to supporting families through the organ donation process.

Ms Rourke said local co-ordinators often juggled the role with their normal nursing duties, provided public education and often drove for hours to help hospitals in other districts when a potential organ candidate arrived in the intensive care unit.

"The regional co- ordinators are phenomenal with what they do and what they can do,” she said.

"They are invaluable.”

Are you game enough for the Transplant Games?

THE Australian Transplant Games brings together athletes with the heart to inspire change.

The 2018 Games will be held on the Gold Coast from September 30 to October 6 with registrations closing on August 28.

There are more than 20 competitions listed and they include physical sports such as athletics, tennis, swimming, football, cycling, volleyball, table tennis and more sedate activities including lawn bowls, backgammon, chess, croquet and Scrabble.

Some participants will have benefited from live donation of kidneys or livers and others will have received organs from deceased donors.

Friends and families of organ recipients and the loved ones of donors will be among the spectators.

"The Games celebrate people who have been at death's door, they have contemplated their own mortality and someone has donated their organs to give these people another chance at life,” Transplant Australia boss Chris Thomas said.

"Part of the recipient's journey is focusing on their own health and rehabilitation.

"The Transplant Games is a key part of that because it gives them a goal to be as fit as possible.”

Mr Thomas said the Games also inspired Aussies to join the Australian Organ Donor Registry and to talk to their family about their end of life wishes.

"The Games cast a spotlight on the success of Australia's organ and tissue donation systems and they encourage more Australians to look favourably on the concept of organ donation,” he said.

"If we want to change people who have never considered doing this, we need a tangible reason for people to change.

"The tangible reason is the lives of people who have been saved through transplants and organ donation.”

For more information visit australiantransplantgames.com