Campdraft action kicks off today

Molly Cave on Gina competing in last year's annual Big River Campdraft at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton.

CAMPDRAFT: With more than 1000 entries in this year's Big River Campdraft, the club's president David Gillett said he was considering renaming it "The Big Show".

Three full days of campdraft action started today, and will run until Sunday afternoon at South Grafton's Hawthorne Park.

Gillett said he was excited to see the Big River Campdraft kick off for another year.

"We're really happy with the numbers we've got this year, there should be around 500 horses on the ground which is really good," he said.

"I've really been looking forward to it. I take part in it myself, I've been doing it for a long time and it's a great family support."

This year a new event has made its way into the program, with a barrel race running on Saturday afternoon to raise money for breast cancer research.

"It's pretty exciting to have a new event this year," Gillett said.

"It's always been our go at Big River Campdraft to donate to charities and help them where we can, and this was just an idea one of our committee members had, who has had first hand experience with breast cancer in the family.

"All the money made out of it goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which is good."

Gillett said all this wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the generous donations of cattle made by Clarence Valley producers.

"We are very happy with the generous cattle donors from the local areas," he said.

"With cattle prices high at the moment it's a bit of an ask to get people to loan us their cattle, but a lot of people get behind the campdraft because they know a lot of money goes back to local charities."