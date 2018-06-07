Campdraft committee crosses fingers for no more wet

Cody Ensby on 'Peppy' while competing in the Juvenile Campdraft in previous years

Cody Ensby on 'Peppy' while competing in the Juvenile Campdraft in previous years Debrah Novak

CAMPDRAFT: Maclean Show Society is racing the clock and the weather as they aim to host a bumper weekend of campdraft action at the showground.

The annual June long weekend Maclean Campdraft has been dashed for the past two years, and after the region copped more than 80mm of rain overnight the outlook is bleak for the event again.

It will be a tough loss for the show society who are expecting to host the biggest field of competitors in the campdraft's history.

"We got more than 750 nominations in two days," campdraft coordinator Bruce Green said. "We have had to whittle that back to around the 500 mark to make sure we get them all in over the weekend.

"We have had to bring a few people back to just one run, and also not allow any maiden horses in the open draft.

"It is just a massive weekend of campdraft, I think it goes to show how popular the sport is at the moment."

The society has brought in more than 750 head of cattle from across the Clarence Valley, including a healthy amount from the NSW Department of Primary Industries at Experimental Farm in Trenayr.

"We need pretty much a head for every competitor, but then you need to have about 150 head up your sleeve just in case," Green said. "It is a big operation."

At this stage the campdraft is full steam ahead, but there will be plenty of fingers crossed for clear skies and light winds overe the next couple of days.

"We will be ploughing up the field, which should take it away from being too slippery for the horses," he said.

"Because the ground is pretty well drained all the surface water should run off nicely. It's actually lucky we have not ploughed it yet, otherwise it would be a bog right now."

Green said a final decision on whether the campdraft would go ahead would be made tomorrow morning.

The campdraft will be highlighted by the Lawrence Tavern 'Happy Davis' Memorial Open draft but will also feature the Mareeba Aged Care Maiden draft, Andrew Harris Engineering/Corbetts Earthmoving ladies draft and the Yulgilbar Novice draft.