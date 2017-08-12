Campers at the Broom hit back

Brooms Head is one of the Clarence Valley attractions that helped entice more than one million visitors to the region in the 12 months to December 2016.

BROOMS Head residents complaining about campers near their properties are trying to cash in on the controversial proposal to redevelop the park, says a camper of 25 years.

On Tuesday Brooms Head resident Margaret Chaseling made a deputation to the Clarence Valley Council's corporate governance and works committee, accusing campers in the Brooms Head Holiday Park of invading the privacy of residents by camping within "10 feet” of their properties.

Mrs Chaseling also said fumes from cars entered their houses and police had been called to an altercation between campers and residents.

Brisbane company director David Cowling admitted he was one of the campers Mrs Chaseling was talking about, but disagreed with her version of events.

Mr Cowling said his family had camped at the same site for 25 years and in just the past few years had there been a problem with neighbours.

He said the aggression was mainly coming from residents and he was the person who called police to a dispute last year.

He said there was an alter- cation and police asked him if he wanted to lay charges.

"We decided to de- escalate the situation and not lay charges in the hope that some goodwill may go a long way,” he said.

"It appears that has fallen on deaf ears.”

Mr Cowling was surprised at the recent deterioration of relations with the residents and suspected it could be linked to the council's plan to re-develop the park.

"They're complaining about lower property values, but it seems they want to use land which is not theirs to improve their properties,” he said.

"Over the past few years they've been ratcheting up the pressure on the campers, trying to ratchet up the value of their houses.”

Mr Cowling's reading of the residents' tactics was a bid to have the council introduce changes to that section of camping ground during the redevelopment.

"If the council does make changes that affect us it would be disappointing,” he said.

"We come here for three weeks every year and I would say we would spend thousands of dollars in Graf- ton and Yamba in that time.

"We're related to nearly everyone who comes here each year and it's great repeat business for the local community.”

Mr Cowling said the council gave access to water to four more sites in that area of the park last year.

"That would indicate they have intentions of keeping the sites as they are,” he said.

"We hope this can be resolved as we're planning to come back for another holiday in the next five months.

"We absolutely love it there and don't really want anything to change.”