Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Camper's body found in lake

More Stories

lake eucumbene missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        METHOD OR MADNESS: Qld tight-lipped over Clarence border

        Premium Content METHOD OR MADNESS: Qld tight-lipped over Clarence border

        Health We show you the full figures for Northern Rivers cases as Queensland Health department again defends border closure

        Secret envelope slipped to Minister during Grafton visit

        Premium Content Secret envelope slipped to Minister during Grafton visit

        News What was inside the envelope given to NSW Minister for Police and Emergency...

        Regional tourism package on the way for the North Coast

        Premium Content Regional tourism package on the way for the North Coast

        Politics More than $1m will be spent on getting visitors to return to the North Coast as...

        KIDS OF SPIRIT: Athletics carnivals and excursions

        Premium Content KIDS OF SPIRIT: Athletics carnivals and excursions

        Education Keep up to date with what’s going on in schools across the Clarence Valley