Campers 'invading' privacy claims Brooms resident

A diagram of the improvements planned for a the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

THE redevelopment plan for Brooms Head Holiday Park must include provisions to deal with campers abusively invading the privacy of residents, one resident says.

Margaret Chaseling, who lives in Ocean St, made a deputation to Clarence Valley's corporate governance and works committee on Tuesday.

Mrs Chaseling said every summer campers set up tents up to a few metres from her family home and her neighbours.

"They are just 10 feet from our bedrooms and living areas,” she said.

"Some camps far exceed their site and exhaust fume from their vehicles is suffocating and detrimental to our health.

"The area is severely overcrowed and rules mean nothing to them.”

Mrs Chaseling said the residents had reported problems with campers and police were called to a dispute between her neighbours and a visitor last year.

"This year when my husband said to one would he mind moving his car, he just wanted to have a fight,” she said.

"It's got worse over the last two or three years.

"They're (campers) putting more and more things up, but nobody bothers to look.”

Mrs Chaseling said the residents wanted the number of campsites reduced by two or three to alleviate overcrowding.

"We are seeking assurance these sites will not be turned into permanent sites or powered sites,” she said.

"We're already suffering a considerable loss of amenity and they are having a negative impact on the value of our properties.”

She asked that some of this area be returned to day use in line with the original management plan.

The committee recommended the council, as manager for Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, push ahead with plans to redevelop both the Brooms Head and Calypso holiday parks.

Councillors agreed to note the outcomes from the public consultation from the exhibition of the concept plans for the parks.

Mayor Jim Simmons was worried the costs of the plans for Brooms Head could create problems and said this could come up at next week's meeting.

Cr Simmons said the council should investigate Mrs Chaseling's claims.