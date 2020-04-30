Menu
Minnie Water RFS Brian Fredrickson with Dennis Darke of the Diggers Camp Campers and Friends Group.
Campers of the Oz unite for RFS

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
CAMPERS and residents at Diggers Camp have made a belated donation to local fire brigades.

The Diggers Camp Campers and Friends group donated $500 to Minnie Water and Wooli Rural Fire Service brigades after another successful collection in January.

Dennis Darke, who has been camping at the site around New Year's Eve for the last 25 years, said the money was raised through their annual NYE event and New Year's Day cricket match.

The group has raised more than $5000 for charity in recent years.

"In previous years we have donated to the rescue helicopter but this year we found it appropriate to donate to RFS - particularly the local brigades," Mr Darke said.

Never taking life too seriously, the group has organised debutante balls, a mock wedding and cooking competitions, and the NYD cricket match pits state against state in the ultimate grudge match.

Mr Darke said it was all in good fun and it included both campers and the permanent Diggers Camp community each year.

"It is a fairly traditional event - New South Wales v Queensland," he said.

"There is the trophy and a bit of carrying on that goes on and then there is a big community barbecue and roast."

