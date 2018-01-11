Campuses open doors for future students

LEARN TO EARN: Maclean TAFE campus will be one of 120 in NSW accepting enrolments next week.

THE TAFE campuses at Grafton and Maclean will join more than 120 locations across the state in welcoming new students next week.

All campuses will open doors to future students for TAFE NSW Enrolment Week beginning on Monday.

TAFE NSW regional general manager Marie Larkings said campuses at Grafton and Maclean would stage information sessions, pop-up stalls and demonstrations showcasing course offerings and modern facilities.

"TAFE NSW offers more than 1200 courses in a range of critical areas in-demand from industry and provides students with the training they need to secure a job,” she said.

"At TAFE NSW, students can study when, where and what they want and are supported by a talented community of career advisors, counsellors and teachers.

She said NSW Government provides significant subsidies for a range of courses at TAFE NSW, so students can improve skills or find a new job, without having to graduate with a huge debt.

Events from around the state will be live-streamed to the TAFE NSW Facebook page throughout the week, with extended hours and extra activities for 'TAFE Tuesday' at select campuses.

For more information on the above activities, visit tafensw.edu.au/enrolment- week. Ms Larkin said in 2017 enrolment week attracted more than 10,000 attendees to 1300 events, with a further 26,000 people watching online via Facebook Live events.