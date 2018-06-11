17 slams down... Can Rafa catch Federer’s 20?

RAFAEL Nadal says overhauling Roger Federer as the most successful man in grand slam history is not a priority.

The Spaniard slashed 20-time major winner Federer's lead to three with his 11th French Open crown and 17th overall.

But, in the aftermath of a 6-4 6-3 6-2 Roland Garros triumph over Dominic Thiem, Nadal said catching Federer was not on his radar.

"Let me enjoy this title," he said. "I can't be always thinking of more. I have ambition, of course. I have passion for what I am doing.

"But I never have been crazy about all this kind of stuff.

"No, you can't be frustrated always if somebody have more money than you, if somebody have a bigger house than you, if somebody have more grand slams than you.

"You can't live with that feeling, no? You have to do your way.

"And then you have to be happy with the things that are happening to you, no?

"Because if you are looking next to you, you can be frustrated thinking that people have more things than you in general terms. I am not this kind of person.

"I happy that other people have things, and I am very satisfied, and I feel very lucky with all the things that happened it me.

"Of course I would love to have 20 like Roger in the future or even more, but being honest, is something that is not in my mind.

"What is in my mind now is I won a very important title for me. I add one more grand slam - 17 is an amazing number.

"I feel very lucky to all of the things that have happened to me. I am enjoying that moment.

"And that doesn't mean that I will not keep fighting for give me more chances in the future, in the next tournaments....so I just gonna keep fighting for things and that's it."

Thiem believes Nadal, 32, can prevail for some time yet, especially on clay.

"If you win a grand slam tournament 11 times, one single one, then this is just very exceptional and amazing," the Austrian said.

"You need to have, I think, many extraordinary skills and talents and work ethics to achieve that."