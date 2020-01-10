Can anyone stop Maclean United?

Maclean United's Dean Moran plays a shot in the round one clash between Yamba Cricket Club and Maclean United Cricket Club at Yamba Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE :After a month-long holiday break the Maclean Bowling Club First Grade competition is back.

After games were cancelled due to bushfires and rain the table looks as expected after eight games apiece with defending premiers Maclean United once again steaming out to a sizeable lead.

Maclean have been exceptional in 2019, picking up where they left off to remain undefeated this season as captain Jarrad Moran leads the line with 297 runs from seven matches.

Harwood’s Evan Lewis (233) and Luke Richardson (183) are close behind with Iluka’s Dean Bartlett (178) leading the average score total with 44.50 per game.

Equally as potent with ball in hand, Maclean’s Alby Popko has been a leader in wickets taken, with 13 for his side including a huge 4 for 19 off 8 against Harwood in round 5.

Harwood’s own rising star, Troy Turner, has been producing blistering displays and the young seemer has taken eight wickets in just three games for the first grade side.

After a slow start to the season, Yamba have found their stride to move within six points of third-placed Iluka and nine points off second placed Harwood but they face a tough task when they host Maclean at Yamba Oval tomorrow.

The home side will look to take inspiration from big performances by their top players in recent games, including an 87-run knock from Ian Holder and a 50-run flourish from Laurie Urquhart against Lawrence.

Harwood will welcome northern rivals Iluka to their home ground with a real hunger to gain ground on Maclean at the top but the visitors will have other ideas as they gun for a second straight win over the island outfit.

Lawrence will look to assess their season with a bye.

GAME DAY: Yamba host Maclean United at Yamba Oval and Iluka head to Harwood Oval to play Harwood from 1pm while Lawrence have a bye.