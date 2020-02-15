Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wade Graham of the Sharks fends off a tackle by the Dragons' Tyrell Fuimaono on day one of the 2020 NRL Nines. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty
Wade Graham of the Sharks fends off a tackle by the Dragons' Tyrell Fuimaono on day one of the 2020 NRL Nines. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty
Rugby League

Can favourites bounce back at NRL Nines?

15th Feb 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first day of the 2020 NRL Nines delivered upsets galore, veterans turning back the clock and a scorching display by the new fastest man in the game. 

Former Newcastle fullback Kurt Gidley wound back the clock with a slick performance in searing heat on in Perth at HBF Park.

Sweating through 40C weather in the peak of the afternoon, the 37-year-old former Australia and NSW star slotted into the Knights side beautifully with two try assists as they soared to a 34-0 win over the Warriors.

Meanwhile $6 TAB tournament favourites Parramatta have one knee on the canvas ahead of Saturday's elimination matches after suffering a 13-10 loss to pool rivals and rank outsiders Canterbury.

Also facing a sudden and surprising exit from the kick-and-giggle format are several sides many thought would thrive at the Nines including second-favourites Cronulla, the usually damaging Warriors, Broncos and fourth favourites the Rabbitohs.

The Cowboys have unearthed another teenage sensation in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The 18-year-old Australian Schoolboys star torched the Broncos with his pace in the Cowboys' crucial 17-14 pool win.

 

SuperCoach

 

With nothing happening, Scott Drinkwater kicked on his 30m line and the "Hammer" took off, scorching past Broncos defenders before winning the race to the ball to plunge the dagger into the Cowboys' arch rivals.

RESULTS FROM DAY ONE OF THE NRL NINES:

NRL

Panthers 35 - Roosters 0

Knights 34 - Warriors 0

Bulldogs 13 - Eels 10

Dragons 27 - Sharks 5

Titans 27 - Raiders 10

Wests Tigers 17 - Rabbitohs 8

Cowboys 17 - Broncos 11

Sea Eagles 18 - Storm 4

NRLW

Broncos 13 - Dragons 6

Warriors 13 - Roosters 8

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos canberra raiders canterbury bulldogs cronulla sharks gold coast titans hbf stadium manly sea eagles melbourne storm newcastle knights new zealand warriors north queensland cowboys nrl nines parramatta eels penrith panthers perth nines south sydney rabbitohs st geroge illawarra dragons sydney roosters wests tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rorts saga revelation blows government credibility

        premium_icon Rorts saga revelation blows government credibility

        News For a government struggling to retain its crediblity after a string of disasters, the latest sports rort revelation is a hammer blow.

        Hearts safe in the Grafton CBD

        premium_icon Hearts safe in the Grafton CBD

        News Find out where you can find the six life-saving defibrillators installed in the...

        Losing everything is not enough

        premium_icon Losing everything is not enough

        News Nymboida resident left shocked after request to access super

        DEX FILES: Bad boys leave prison

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Bad boys leave prison

        News Worst of the worst get out of Grafton jail and head to the big smoke