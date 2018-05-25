Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
XXXX workers want to ban NSW-made cans
XXXX workers want to ban NSW-made cans
Offbeat

Can NSW cans or there'll be a blue, say XXXX workers

by MICHAEL WRAY
25th May 2018 4:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE union representing XXXX brewery workers has called for a boycott of 330ml cans of beer it claims were produced in New South Wales.

CHECK THE CAN: 10-packs of XXXX Gold cans stamped with “14” on the base, indicating they were made in NSW, are being sold in a Brisbane bottle shop.
CHECK THE CAN: 10-packs of XXXX Gold cans stamped with “14” on the base, indicating they were made in NSW, are being sold in a Brisbane bottle shop.

Brewery workers are preparing to strike today for the eighth time in two months, and the latest claims escalate an increasingly bitter industrial dispute over job security with XXXX's parent company, Lion.

United Voice spokesman Damien Davie said 10-packs of XXXX Gold cans stamped with "14" on the base, indicating they were made in NSW, were being sold in a bottle shop on Brisbane's southside.

The Courier-Mail was unable to verify the claims but it's understood some XXXX is brewed interstate as part of a national supply chain and a few are occasionally sold in Queensland.

Mr Davie said cans brewed at Brisbane's Milton brewery were marked with an "11".

"Make sure you check your cans and bottles for the '11' code to know you're drinking the real deal from Queensland," he said.

XXXX brewery manager Irene Bell said the company had repeatedly said the "bulk of XXXX is still brewed at Milton".

"The union continues to ignore the fact that we brew lots of other beers in Queensland, too, and if we followed their logic and moved Tooheys and Hahn production back down south, we'd actually brew less beer at Milton," she said.

"We are not moving any production away from the XXXX Brewery in Milton, nor have we ever referenced this."

Related Items

beer brewery editors picks xxxx

Top Stories

    Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    premium_icon Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    News CLARENCE Valley DA approvals for 2017/18 financial year went beyond the magic $100 million mark this week - more than four times the amount last year.

    Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    premium_icon Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    Politics Plan to pay contractors with slugging tax payers revealed.

    Restoring faith in tractor's history

    Restoring faith in tractor's history

    News Mechanic restoring Lawrence's first tractor

    Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

    premium_icon Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

    Entertainment Our exclusive chat with the Working Class Man

    Local Partners