Can sport survive? Hennessy has a look from the Grandstand

Adam Doueihi of the Tigers is tackled by the Knights defence during the Round 2 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights a Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

I WOKE up last Sunday to Macca as usual and heard a song from Wollongong singer-songwriter John Tubridy titled What Would We Do Without the Footy.

I contacted him out of interest and discovered it's a song written in 2014 but it's just more relevant at this time.

He goes on to ask, "Where will we be without our game and life will never be the same". We're about to find out.

I don't have any reservations about sport bouncing back from this worldwide drama. When you think back to some of our greatest sporting icons, they were there in times of similar dramas.

Think of Phar Lap and how he excited the crowds during the depression. Don Bradman was at his peak immediately after World War II when we were recovering from that catastrophe.

It's been suggested that some rugby league clubs may not survive the fallout from these cancellations. I don't believe that either.

Think back to the Super League era and Souths being outed from the competition. People turned up in their thousands to march to the Sydney CBD and celebrities came forward with their cheque books to provide the financial backing. Now Souths has one of the biggest membership bases in the competition.

They will all survive.

Actually, wouldn't it be a nice distraction if some NRL players got on the drink and played up, as they are prone to do, and we could have a headline story different to what we have been experiencing these past months?

Or why can't Israel Folau come out with an outrageous claim on Twitter saying this virus is God's punishment?

I bet Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castles could do with a distraction too.

What we will see, of course, as this medical adversity winds down is that many sports will be behind closed doors as we had with round two of the NRL. They are even thinking of taking all the players to a few venues where they will train and play in an isolated environment. That way they can fulfil their commitments to the pay-TV companies and take the money owed.

Our senior cricketers said they would be prepared to play in front of empty stands. We will have the edge on opponents like India as our best players have experienced that playing Sheffield Shield these last few years.

One thing I couldn't watch is the virtual sport. Last week we had the running of England's great race, the Grand National, where smart computers defined the race progress and result. How smart were they? It was won by a horse that was an "emergency" only.

Coming up to May was always my favourite sporting time. I have my refund already from the NRL Magic Round in Brisbane and alas I will not be able to watch Wimbledon or the Masters at Augusta.

But hey, to quote another song, "we're all in this together".