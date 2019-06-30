Can super Stack win Rising Star?

Bargain draft selection Sydney Stack has helped Richmond roar back into the top eight, with a final-quarter fade out set to heap pressure on St Kilda coach Alan Richardson.

The Tigers seized control, outclassing and outwitting St Kilda in the second half after the Saints threatened to kick away early, to win 16.7 (103) to 10.10 (70) at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints set themselves up nicely, leading by four points at the main break, before a hesitant second half was exploited by Dustin Martin and company, as the Tigers kicked 12 of the last 15 goals of the game to win by 33 points.

Tigers excitement machine Stack starred as he continues to flaunt his Rising Star credentials, as did ruck-forward Mabior Chol, kicking seven between them.

While Richmond's stars were not at their best, they stood up when counted with Tom Lynch and Daniel Rioli contributing in key final term passages while Martin was immense throughout, with 33 possessions.

STACK OF EXCITEMENT

Overlooked in the national draft, summer rookie selection Stack's stunning debut season continues.

Polarising opinion for celebrating opponent Eddie Betts' miraculous Round 13 goal, but there was no questioning Stack's exuberance - or influence.

He converted a set-shot after a superb first-term spekkie and, having electrified off half-back this season, Stack's first start at half-forward paid off as his three first half goals kept the Tigers in touch as the Saints threatened to kick away - leading by 23 points at one stage.

He finished with four goals, including three crucial ones in the first half and a sealer in the last quarter.

Sydney Stack flies for a spectacular mark against the Saints. Picture: AAP

TIGERS TIMING

St Kilda let Martin roam free for most of the contest, and he played himself into the match with 11 first quarter possessions.

Damien Hardwick's decision to move him and Chol into the forward line paid off as they combined for a crucial early Tigers goal which swung the momentum.

However Lynch's contested mark early in the last term was key, reinstating Richmond's 12-point lead.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo stood up for the Tigers, while Dion Prestia and Nick Vlaustin were industrious, with the Tigers set to get Jack Riewoldt and Toby Nankervis back in coming weeks.

SAINTS WOE

The first term was high octane and smacked of two teams with plenty at stake.

St Kilda's start could not have been more positive when factoring in what was at stake, coupled with the Tigers' habit of racing out of the blocks.

The Saints started with purpose and desire, kicking the first three goals of the game with Josh Bruce playing a key role up forward before fading.

While Richmond failed to convert their inside 50 entries, St Kilda's fumbling hands at either end cost them a bigger lead.

The first came moments before Richmond's opener, then in the dying minutes of the quarter deep in the forward line as the Tigers transitioned to close the margin to six points.

While Richardson needs wins in the short term, the future appears bright for the Saints, as Hunter Clarke, Nick Coffield and Nick Hind impressed.

Trent Cotchin spoils as teammates crashes into the pack. Picture: Mark Stewart

THIRD-TERM BLUES

The Saints' only goal of the third term came from Matthew Parker's set shot, coming after the Tigers kicked the last six.

The Saints seemed to slow down in the second half as the Tigers set up a deep, impenetrable block.

But St Kilda's second half mimicked last week's, when they capitulated at the hands of Brisbane Lions, conceding nine goals to one in last week's third term.

Richmond kicked 10 goals to three in the second half, picking apart St Kilda's mistakes to kick away.

The Saints now drop to 6-8 and threaten to lose touch with the finals contenders.

While Dan Hannebery was the pick of the Saints' returning stars last week, Jake Carlisle excelled, muzzling Tom Lynch in a composed defensive role.

However Lynch's contested mark and goal in the final quarter - against a tiring Carlisle - was decisive.