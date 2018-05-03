Can this Casino man wins votes for the Greens in Page?

CHALLENGE AHEAD: Greens candidate for Page Daniel Reid at his press conference in Spinks Park in Lismore.

A CASINO man has been announced as the Greens candidate for Page at the next Federal election, and he knows he's got a difficult task ahead.

Daniel Reid, 28, made his first address to the media yesterday.

He conceded the Greens would have a tough time getting votes in Page, with strong competition from the incumbent, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan, and Labor's Isaac Smith.

Mr Reid said the greatest challenge in getting elected was the perceptions held by people further south and west of Lismore.

"It's significant Nationals heartland and people are very, very set in their ways of thinking," he said.

"I don't say I can't overcome it, but it will be a significant challenge."

Mr Reid said he would "bring a different conversation to the table".

"The main difference between me and Kevin is I am not beholden to anyone," he said.

"We have not been involved a significant controversy recently... the Australian voting population is quite clever, they are switched on to what is happening and wont accept this even from a man as general as Kevin.

"I have no false belief I will win a landslide victory.

"I want to give people something to build upon, I want to change the conversation in this election."

Mr Reid said his policies included harmonisation regarding drug issues.

He also said 70 per cent of people in Australia had a severe mistrust of politicians and a sincere belief politicians only acted in their own interest.

But he said it was time for people to be able to trust those who represented them.

"If this is not indicative we need change of governance in Australia then I don't know what is," he said.

"It's time to remove parties who have vested interests from large corporate and sizable personal donors."

Mr Reid is also studying political science and governance at Southern Cross University but will reduce his study next semester in order to fulfil his political commitments.