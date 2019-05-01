OUR SAY: A pay increase to child care workers is problematic

THERE is no doubt the cost of child care can be a burden for families, so the recent promise by Labor to increase the childcare subsidy is to be commended.

The second part of Labor's childcare package, however, to provide a 20 per cent pay increase to childcare workers, is extremely problematic and deserves serious discussion.

The reasons for a wage increase are well founded - low wages often equal lower quality outcomes, and many childcare workers are financially dependent on another family member.

But when did we have the discussion that government should step in when the private sector continues to drive a hard bargain?

And this is without even getting into the ethical minefield of deciding which professions should get a government-funded wage rise.

As I wrote after the Budget on the issue of tax cuts as a wage supplement, the message being sent is we are powerless to compel businesses to raise wages on their own.

Pay rises should come out of company profits - not government coffers - and given plans for the wage supplement are opaque at best, this is a policy decision that may have far-reaching ramifications.

With this proposal being put forward by the party that was built on the back of workers uniting, then perhaps we are in deeper than some of us think.