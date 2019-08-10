Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Can you help find our missing persons?

10th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week has been National Missing Persons Week, with Australian Federal Police striving to create awareness throughout the wider Australian community, targeting those who have never thought about a missing person or the impact it has on their families and friends.

Across Australia there are 2600 long-term missing persons, and AFP Commander Justine Gough said it was sometimes easy to generalise the missing persons in Australia and lose the essence of the individual.

"The people captured in the statistic are not just 'missing persons', they are fathers, daughters, and sons; students, chefs and academics, we don't want people to forget that,” Cdr Gough said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Cdr Gough reminds us that no-one is immune to the social issue, and that it's our responsibility to help raise awareness to reduce the incidence and impact 'missingness' has on our society.

"Anyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity or educational background, may face the issue of someone they know becoming a missing person.

"It is crucial we reach the wider Australian community; those who have never thought about a missing person, or who believe the impact of a missing person will never affect them.

"The community also plays a critical role in helping police find people who go missing, and we urge anyone with information relating to a missing person, no matter how small, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000,” Cdr Gough said.

In Australia, a missing person is defined as anyone who is reported missing to police, whose whereabouts are unknown, and where there are fears for the safety or concern for the welfare of that person.

"A long-term missing person is someone who has been missing for more than three months.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800333000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

australian federal police missing persons week missing persons week 2019 nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Maclean crash victim identified

    premium_icon Maclean crash victim identified

    News 47-year-old hailed from Broadwater

    Tears of joy at track give way to bitter tears in court

    premium_icon Tears of joy at track give way to bitter tears in court

    Crime Champion jockey's father refused bail on drug traficking charges

    Fire crews to work through the night battling blaze

    premium_icon Fire crews to work through the night battling blaze

    News A large bush fire continues to burn out of control west of Grafton

    Future CV: Macadamias and prisoners to power the Clarence

    premium_icon Future CV: Macadamias and prisoners to power the Clarence

    News A look at the ten biggest projects to push the Valley forward