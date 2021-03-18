Can you help identify these people?

Police are appealing for information to identify these people who may be able to assist with inquiries into a series of stealing offences.

Police are appealing for information to help identify a number of people they believe can help with their inquiries into a range of thefts across the Clarence Valley.

Coffs/Clarence Police District released a series of images of people they wish to speak to in relation with stealing offences in separate incidents in Yamba and Grafton.

Police are attempting to identify these two males who they believe can assist with inquiries into a recent stealing offence in the Yamba area.



Coffs/Clarence Police are attempting to identify this man in relation to a recent stealing offence in the Yamba area.

Police are also seeking to identify the male and female depicted in this image in relation to stealing incident at a Grafton liquor outlet in late February.

Coffs/Clarence Police are attempting to identify the male and female as they believe they can assist inquiries into a stealing incident at a Grafton liquor outlet in late February.



Anyone with information on the identity of these people can contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Yamba Police on 6603 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.