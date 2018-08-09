CAN YOU HELP: Missing persons week shines light on lost

THIS year marks the 30th anniversary of National Missing Person's Week, which runs from 5 - 11 August 2018.

Across various media sources, details of those missing, including many people from the Clarence Valley are being republished in the hope that someone may have information leading to their whereabouts.

On Facebook, The Australian Missing Persons Register have been posting details of many missing people.

The Register is a not-for-profit organisation providing support to the family and friends of the missing.

The posts include ones for Clarence Valley locals Jasmine Morris, Sharon Edwards and Narelle Cox

19 year old Jasmine Morris was last seen at Bi-Lo supermarket, in South Grafton, NSW on October 6, 2009.

Her Mum Donna has this plea: "I have been waiting for Jasmine to walk through the door. Every day she doesn't it just gets harder.”

I have no idea where she has gone and there is no reason why she would have run away. She is a lovely girl and I just want her to be home with me. If anyone out there knows anything, could they please tell the police and help bring our Jasmine home."

ON May 7, 1977, Narelle Cox, a 21-year-old brunette with hazel eyes, a guitar and a backpack full of clothes said goodbye to her friends in Grafton NSW with dreams of travelling, perhaps to Noosa. But her plans were never made clear. Friends did not know for certain whether she was heading north or south.

But whatever dreams Narelle Mary Cox had as she hitch-hiked from Grafton on that fateful day were never realised. She has been missing ever since.

Much loved Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards, 54, was last seen between 10-11pm on Saturday, March 14, 2015 at the Good Intent Hotel in Grafton NSW.

She was reported missing after she failed to show up to her job as a school teacher the following Monday. Officers believe that her movements may have taken her towards Lawrence in the early hours of Sunday, March 15. A man has been charged with her murder but Sharon's body has not been found.

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant said more than 10,000 people are reported missing in NSW each year.

"While nearly all people reported as missing are located, most often alive and well, there are always a number of cases each year that remain unsolved,” said Mr Grant.

"It is hard to fathom the pain and anguish that the families and friends of those missing a loved must endure.

"The emotional stress takes a toll and can affect everything from their health and wellbeing, to work responsibilities and even their other personal relationships.

"If you have information about a missing person, please do the right thing and contact NSW Police.”

Each year, around 38,000 people are reported missing nationally and more than 98 per cent are located often within a week.

Unfortunately, there are still more than 2,600 people listed as long-term missing persons in Australia.

Mr Grant said there is a common misconception in the community that you need to wait 24 hours before reporting someone missing.

"If you have fears for the welfare of someone you know and are unable to locate them, don't hesitate in contacting the police - do it straight away,” Mr Grant said.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said friends and family members of those missing a loved one do not need to suffer alone.

"Counselling from trained professionals is available from the Families and Friends of Missing Persons Unit (FFMPU), which does an incredible job supporting people as they deal with the stress of not knowing what has happened to a loved one.”

The FFMPU is part of the Department of Justice and is the only service in Australia to provide specialist counselling and support for missing a loved one.

For more information on National Missing Person's Week, visit: www.missingpersons.gov.au

If you have information on a person reported missing, contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.