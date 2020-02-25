Menu
This is the truck Eric was driving.
Can you help police find this truckie?

25th Feb 2020 11:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public to help find a truck driver who was last believed to be in Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia three days ago.

The driver's name is Eric and is not wanted by police for any offence or reason and as there is no known danger to the public, which is why police are not releasing his full name.

A statement on the Mid West - Gascoyne District - WA Police Force Facebook page said Eric was driving a 2012 Isuzu truck - rego 1GPA227 with "TE031" marking on the side.

"There is no contact at the moment with the driver. Police simply wish to establish all is OK," the statement read.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 131444 or Carnarvon Police on 9941 7333. CAD job 155844 refers.

