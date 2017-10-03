The last known sighting of Selena Collinson was in the background of a photo on North New Brighton beach.

The last known sighting of Selena Collinson was in the background of a photo on North New Brighton beach. Facebook

Update Monday 8.30pm: THE friend of missing woman Selena Collinson excitedly wrote on her Facebook page that she had been found:

"SELENA HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE AND SOUND," Tay Lucas posted in big capital letters.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in looking for her. It was so appreciated."

NSW police also confirmed the 20 year old Ocean Shores woman was located.

The 20-year-old girl was last seen leaving a home on Orana Road, Ocean Shores, about 12.30pm on Saturday 30 September 2017.

About 6.15pm today (Monday 2 October 2017), the woman was located safe and well by a family member.

Police would like to thank all the volunteers including members of SES, VRA, Marine Rescue and Surf Rescue, as well as community and the media for their assistance.

Update, Monday, 2.45pm: A FRIEND of missing woman Selena Collinson has posted what is believed to be the last photo taken of the 20-year-old, and asked people to share it on social media.

Nikota Bancroft posted on Facebook this afternoon: "Selena Collinson was last seen at North New Brighton in the background of a photo at 4:30pm Saturday.

"Selena was wearing 3/4 black tights, a dark grey hoodie, a scarf, no shoes & carrying a black handbag & white plastic bag.

"Selena was walking north.

"Please keep your eyes out, any information please contact the Byron or Brunswick Police."

Search for missing person Selena Collinson: Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley speaks about the search for missing person Selena Collinson.

Update, Monday, 1.40pm: ACTING Inspector Jackie Lilley said emergency services have conducted a comprehensive land and sea search between South Golden Beach and the Brunswick Heads breakwall.

She said no-one had seen Selena Collinson, 20, since 4.30pm on Saturday.

The search crews had a short lunch break and have now resumed searching between Wooyung and South Golden Beach.

Acting Insp Lilley said they hadn't been able to do aerial patrols because of the cloudy conditions.

"Unfortunately we haven't had any sightings of Selena," she said.

Emergency services and members of the public are conducting a search in New Brighton for missing woman Selena Collinson. Marc Stapelberg

Update Monday 10.20am: A GROUND search for missing person Selena Collinson kicked off at 8am this morning in New Brighton.

Members of the SES, police, Brunswick Valley and district volunteer rescue, and members of the public began searching in the area surrounding the beach car park on Ocean Avenue where her car was found yesterday morning.

Emergency services are leading a missing persons search for Selena Collinson through the bushland surrounding the beach car park of Ocean Avenue, New Brighton.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteer crews will be on board the rescue boats Ballina 30, Brunswick 30 and Point Danger 30 assisting the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command in the search off Brunswick Heads.

Communications for the vessels will be through the Cape Byron radio base throughout the search, which is expected to be ongoing for most of the day.

Ocean Shores woman Selena Collinson. Rebecca Lollback

Selena was last seen between 2-4pm Saturday September 30.

If anyone would like to assist, they can connect with emergency services officers at the location.

Emergency services are leading the search through the bushland surrounding the area.

Ocean Shores woman Selena Collinson.

Original story: ASSISTANCE from the public is needed by police to find Selena Collinson.

The Ocean Shores woman, aged 20, was last seen leaving a home on Orana Road, Ocean Shores, about 12.30pm on Saturday.

She left in a white Mazda 3, with NSW registration DKU24J.

The Mazda of missing woman Selena Collinson was found parked near the New Brighton shop. Marc Stapelberg

The vehicle was located about 8.30am yesterday at the end of Ocean Avenue, New Brighton.

Her whereabouts are unknown and police have concerns for her welfare.

Selena is described as Caucasian appearance, 168cm tall, thin build, with long blonde hair which is normally in a bun, hazel coloured eyes, a mole on her right cheek, and an 'infinity' tattoo on the inside of her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing black Lorna Jane pants, black joggers and a white/grey coloured jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.