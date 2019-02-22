Can you help track down 85yo woman's son?

Menu
Anna Jacobs, 85, is searching for her son Mark Jacobs. Jennifer Ashton
22nd Feb 2019

AN ELDERLY Canberra woman is seeking help from Clarence Valley residents to track down her son.

Anna Jacobs, 85, last saw her son, Mark Jacobs, 15 years ago and has lost contact with him. The son of Dutch migrants, his birth name was Marinus Franciscus Jacobs and he was born on December 11, 1954.

Ms Jacobs' neighbour Jennifer Ashton, who contacted The Daily Examiner on her behalf, said Mr Jacobs had lived in Grafton and it is believed he may still live there.

"We would be grateful for any help people can give us in trying to locate Mark,” Ms Ashton said.

"He was married to Maureen O'Shea and they have two children, Anne-Marie and a boy whose name Anna cannot remember.

"Anna lives in a government-owned townhouse near me. She has had a tough life, for which she has no complaints.

"After the death of her husband, she was saddled with his funeral expenses plus significant debts he had incurred. She had to hold down three jobs when her youngest of four children was only six to pay off these debts.

"She is a devout churchgoer, attending three times a week. Although she tells me she has been exempted by her priest from going on Sundays because it is too noisy for her.”

Anyone who can assist please contact The Daily Examiner editor Bill North on 6643 0574 or bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au.

