Can you help Yamba businesses continue to prosper?

Michael Vincent from Bike Shop Yamba has been a part of the local business chamber in 13 different communities.

Michael Vincent from Bike Shop Yamba has been a part of the local business chamber in 13 different communities. Contributed

DO YOU have what it takes to help grow and foster a vibrant Yamba business community?

Then perhaps it's time to take on an executive role with the Yamba chamber of commerce, who have thrown open nominations for all executive positions in the organisation ahead of their AGM.

Financial members of the organisation are eligible to nominate for president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and executive members by October 18 before their AGM on October 22.

Current executive member Michael Vincent, owner of Bike Shop Yamba said he had been a part of thirteen different chambers in his career and the best way to help build your own business was by helping the business around you.

"The mood of a community -especially the business community- its lifted when everybody works together,” he said.

"In every country and city I have been doing business I have always joined the local chamber and the reason I do that is it is the best way to improve my business.

"I am playing the long game - you won't get a instant boost to your business by joining - it's the slow cooker approach to building a sustainable business in the community.”

Current president Gina Lopez said while she would be stepping down in her role it had been a "great experience” working with businesses and building a platform for the chamber to prosper.

Ms Lopez said the team had worked hard to undergo community consultation which informed their strategic plan and the formation of working groups to help reach their objectives.

"There is a lot of guidance and structure that has been put in place in the last year which will make the chamber function better and have a greater value,” she said.

As the representative of the Yamba business community Ms Lopez said the chamber was always on the lookout for "fresh blood” and encouraged anyone to nominate.

Particularly those with skills in social and digital media, administration, accounting and any other skills that might come in handy or groups of people who had already worked together before.

"It felt really good to be able to contribute to Yamba business community and with the right people it is a lot of fun and you can get a lot done”

"I encourage people that know each other or already have an established working relationship to nominate together.”

"There is a real opportunity there to help give the Yamba businesses a consolidated voice.”