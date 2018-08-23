Security vision of armed robbery suspect released

A woman has been crash-tackled and robbed at gunpoint in Brisbane's south-west.

IMAGES have been released by police investigating an armed robbery in Coffs Harbour in attempts to identify a man they believe can aid with inquiries.

Police said shortly before 7pm on Saturday, August 18, a man entered a store on Park Avenue in Coffs Harbour where he threatened the female attendant that he had a firearm and demanded money.

The woman complied and handed over an amount of cash before he fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

Police want to speak to a man described only as having a thin build and being about 165cm tall.

He was last seen wearing black hooded jumper with a grey camouflaged hood over his head, long dark pants, sneakers and his face covered with black material.

Police have information the man left the area in a white 4WD that was parked in a carpark at the corner of Gordon and Albany Street, Coffs Harbour.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.