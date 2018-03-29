Can you recycle your Easter egg wrappers?

IF YOU have seen a Facebook post floating around the internet from the City of Bunbury about recycling the foil from your Easter Eggs, you might need to read this article.

While you can recycle your Easter egg wrapping in the Clarence Valley, there are a few rules you'll need to follow to make sure it doesn't end up in landfill anyway.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said if the wrapping is a 'reasonable size', and are aluminium, it can go in the recycling bin as long as it's clean.

However, you might need to put all the wrappers together if you have the tiny Easter eggs at your home.

If you keep the wrappers together so they are more bulky, you'll be able to put them in your recycling bin this weekend.