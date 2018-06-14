Menu
Aidan Sezer has settled his future with the Raiders, opting to extend his stay with club until 2020. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Canberra lock up star Raider for two more years

by DAVID RICCIO
14th Jun 2018 1:08 PM
THE Raiders have locked playmaker Aidan Sezer into a new deal which will keep the NRL star in the nation's capital until 2020.

Sezer, 26, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension ahead of Sunday's crucial clash with the Wests Tigers.

 

Having played both five-eighth and halfback in 13 matches for Canberra this season, Sezer is viewed as pivotal to the Raiders' fortunes.

To date, Sezer has played 132 NRL matches after arriving at Canberra from the Gold Coast in 2016.

A formal announcement from the Raiders that Sezer has extended his future with the club is imminent.

