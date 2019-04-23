Stuart savages historically-bad Broncos

Brisbane's loss to the Canberra Raiders has sent the Broncos spiralling towards the worst start in the club's 31-year history.

After six rounds, the club has matched its worst ever start, the 1999 season where it lost its first five before claiming a breakthrough win.

At 1-5, the side is struggling under Anthony Seibold but would have a long way to go to match the nightmare of 1999.

The side, reeling from Alfie Langer's departure, lost eight of its first 10 with one win and a draw.

But one person not feeling for the Broncos is Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

After his side's 26-22 win over the Broncos, Stuart was asked: "You know the margins of this game aren't very much. Are you feeling a bit for the Broncos?"

Stuart started 2018 with four straight losses and wasn't feeling particularly charitable now his side are flying high in the top eight.

"You reckon they were feeling for me last year?" he replied.

Rugby league can be a cold game sometimes.

What a smile.

Stuart's boot was just the start of it with former Broncos stars Gorden Tallis and Glen Lazarus taking aim at the club.

Lazarus was on Macquarie Sports Radio and slammed Anthony Seibold's post-match comments.

Seibold was preaching calm about his side after a tough start to the year, arguing the side is a "shandy away" from better times.

"We've had a really challenging start with Melbourne and the Roosters and some in-form teams," Seibold said post-match on Sunday.

"Three of the last four games we've been there or there abouts right at the death. When they don't go your way you are very disappointed but for me it's really important to be composed and look at the bigger picture.

"The club has gone in a specific direction. If you look at the players who are not here this year who were there last year, Josh McGuire, Sam Thaiday, Jordan Kahu - they're all internationals.

"We had five players under 21 playing through our middle tonight. The Raiders have won five from six and I don't think our younger players looked out of their depth."

But Lazarus took aim at the new Broncos coach for not delivering for South East Queensland.

"He was in an NRL job for 12 months, now he's signed a five-year contract with probably the most scrutinised (team)," Lazarus said.

The Broncos have suffered a record low.

"I think he's deluded in some ways, some of the comments he's saying.

"Something needs to change, they cannot continue down this path of playing the same team week in, week out and getting the same result. It's not the result South East Queensland and all the Broncos fans want, so (Seibold) has to do something."

Speaking on Triple M Footy, Gorden Tallis launched another scathing attack after Broncos CEO Paul White defended the start to the season.

"There was no noise about Wayne Bennett, there was only noise when Wayne knew their was writing on the wall," Tallis said.

"I'm surprised that Anthony Seibold, who didn't have a club because Wayne was going to Souths, gets a five-year deal.

"We're not talking about Newcastle that had to rebuild, we're not talking about a club that's got busted for rorting the salary cap.

"We're talking about a franchise that was full of State of Origin players, has the pick of Queensland, that has a $27 million facility and all the resources to win grand finals.

"We're not talking about a side on the scrapheap here that had Johnathan Thurston walk out and Greg Inglis retiring on it, we're talking about a side that should be playing grand finals and is a top four side."

Gorden Tallis hasn’t hidden his feelings about Anthony Seibold.

There are some who can see Seibold's vision coming to fruition.

Speaking on Fox League's NRL360 on Monday, former Eels great Nathan Hindmarsh said the side is "not too far off".

Matthew Johns said there are plenty of concerns for Seibold to address.

"One of the real concerns about the Broncos is that we've seen it against the Tigers and yesterday, they hit the front, have all the momentum and yet they lose the football game," he said.

"When the game is on the line that's when the Broncos are struggling, they're struggling for focus. That's what he needs to address."

Paul Kent said there playing group have struggled with the switch so far, with Seibold providing a different game plan to the famously simple plan from Bennett.