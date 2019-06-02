Menu
Hudson Young grapples with Canterbury's Aiden Tolman. Source: Fox Sports
Rugby League

Raiders young gun facing lengthy ban for eye gouge

2nd Jun 2019 12:10 PM
Canberra's Hudson Young is facing up to seven weeks on the sidelines after being charged by the NRL match review committee for an alleged eye gouge on Canterbury's Aiden Tolman.

The rookie Raiders forward will be suspended for five weeks if he accepts an early guilty plea to a grade three dangerous contact - head/neck charge. He risks spending seven weeks on the sidelines if he fights the charge at the judiciary and loses.

The 20-year-old was charged for a first-half incident in which his hand made contact with the Bulldogs prop's face.

Tolman reeled out of the tackle, clutching at his eye and complained to the on-field referees.

Hudson Young grapples with Canterbury's Aiden Tolman. Source: Fox Sports
"I asked Hudson what it was. And he put his hand on his face did he? I don't know," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said after the match.

South Sydney prop George Burgess missed the opening three games of the NRL season and one Test after being found guilty of an eye-gouge on Dallin Watene- Zelezniak last year.

Earlier in the year, North Queensland forward Josh McGuire escaped scrutiny for an alleged eye gouge on Cameron Munster after the Melbourne five-eighth declined to make an on-field complaint.

Instead McGuire was charged with contrary conduct and escaped with a $3350 fine.

bulldogs nrl raiders rugby league
News Corp Australia

