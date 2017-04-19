24°
Cancellation of prayer rejected by council

Caitlan Charles | 19th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Greens candidate for Clarence Valley Council Greg Clancy.
Greens candidate for Clarence Valley Council Greg Clancy. Adam Hourigan

COUNCILLERS have rejected a motion to cancel the current program of prayers at council meetings.

Councillor Greg Clancy proposed a motion saying a Christian prayer at the beginning of council meetings in Grafton was not only a violation of the council's code of meeting practice, but it was discriminatory towards other religions.

Cr Clancy proposed that the prayer should be cancelled for these reasons:

  • It is not in accordance with Council's Code of Meeting Practice. If Councillors want to change the code to allow for a prayer then an amendment needs to be carried and the amendment will have to be publicly exhibited for 28 days.
  • It is discriminatory - no prayers are arranged for Maclean and no prayers are planned from a Catholic, Muslim, Jew, Sikh etc. and consideration has not been given to non-believers.
  • Councillors were not consulted in making the current arrangements.
  • There is no place for religion in politics. Under the Australian Constitution all religions are free to practice but no-one can be forced to participate in a religious activity.

However Cr Clancy's motion was rejected by councillor Arthur Lysaught who said the world was already losing too many traditions.

"This has taken place throughout a lot of years ... traditionally we have said a prayer," Cr Lysaught said.

Councillor Richie Williamson echoed Cr Lysaught's views saying there has been an erosion of tradition.

"I think that toleration is wearing thin with the erosion of our traditions," Cr Williamson said.

"There is a place for religion in politics."

Councillor Andrew Baker said that in council they often need to tolerate views they do not subscribe to.

"We particularly tolerate the preachings of the Greens manifesto that asks us to follow all sorts of crazy things, so we tolerate that and listen to that," Cr Baker said.

"So we are entitled to tolerate the tradition of prayers.

"I think this council needs all the protection it can get," Cr Baker joked.

It was also suggested by Mayor Jim Simmons and Cr Williamson that the timing of this motion has been insensitive.

"I have spoken to some parishioners of a few dominations have taken great offence at this motion being presented... in a very holy time," Mr Williamson said in reference to Easter.

Cr Simmons said Cr Clancy had provoked some debate but it has perhaps not been the right time of year.

"There was no disrespect intended to have this around Easter," Cr Clancy responded.

"If anyone has taken offence, it was not intended, I do respect other peoples religions."

All councillors expect Clancy moved against the motion and councillor Jason Kingsley moved in favour of a foreshadowed motion.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council council meetings cvc prayer

