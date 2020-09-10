CANCELLED: Clarence 100 called off as COVID strikes again

EN ROUTE: Gavin and Zoe Rayward on the Clarence River suring the Clarence 100 in 2019.

PADDLERS from around the country will have to wait another year to compete on the Clarence River after the annual Clarence 100 was called off on Wednesday.

The 106km race between Copmanhurst and Yamba was set to take place between October 9 and 11, but with the effects of the pandemic still showing true, organiser Ben Sullivan was left with no choice.

“Unfortunately, due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 health restrictions, the upcoming 2020 version of this mighty event is now cancelled,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said there had already been a large number of participants registered for what was shaping up to be “the biggest year so far”, but angled towards a bigger and better event in 2021.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, particularly to those who have already registered. Things were shaping up to be the biggest year so far,” he said.

“We hope you can understand our situation and not let this years disappointment get in the way of next years excitement.”

A great deal of work had gone into this year’s edition, with Sullivan employing a number of local community members to boost the event.

“Special thanks to Buck Rodgers for his efforts designing this year’s fantastic new inclusive logo. To Simon Dunlop who was ready to go for anything needed and to Dan Fahey and Mark Hackett who relish in the role as the problem solvers,” he said.

“Also, to Greg Kingston from ALEEDA Wet suits for his willingness to help in any capacity and not to forget Jim Dougherty for his ongoing competition advisory role.

“Mostly we would like to thank you, the paddlers, for your on going support that makes the C100 such a great event. Next year will be bigger and better than ever before, 2021 is now our focus and we can’t wait to get started again.”

Sullivan had looked forward to the event as much as anyone else, but will now turn his attention to preparing a bumper race next year.

“We tried our best to make it happen but it just wasn’t to be and no one is more disappointed about this more than myself, my wife Sonia and my son Brando,” he said.

“We look forward to next year and we hope to see you there. And don’t forget, never underestimate the Clarence 100.”