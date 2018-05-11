Cancer battle makes Mother's Day a miracle for Sam
CHRISTMAS is often considered the time for miracles, but for Sam Bradshaw it is Mother's Day that fits that bill.
Mrs Bradshaw and her six-month-old daughter Olivia are celebrating their first Mother's Day together tomorrow, and it is a moment she said is special in more than the obvious way.
"I never thought I'd be able to be a mum, so the fact that we've got Olivia ... is amazing," she said.
Mrs Bradshaw developed a rare form of cancer known as choriocarcinoma in September 2015.
The cancer started from a lost pregnancy, grew in her uterus and spread to her lungs, forcing her to have weekly chemotherapy.
She said the experience brought into relief all of the magic of Mother's Day.
And while Olivia was a touch too young to be buying presents, it was not a worry, Mrs Bradshaw said.
"I think life definitely isn't about material things anyway.
You see little ones that are drawing pictures and making cards for their mums and I think that's what's most special about Mother's Day.
"The burned toast and the over-cooked egg.
"I'm excited about all of the things to come, but I'm still enjoying the now."