Crime

Cancer con Belle Gibson arrives at court

by Rebekah Cavanagh
20th Jun 2019 10:48 AM
BELLE Gibson refused to speak as she arrived at the Federal Court, wearing a black coat and stilettos, to explain why she can't afford to pay back $410,000 for her lies about curing cancer despite her lavish spending.

The Whole Pantry founder, dressed in a black coat and stilettos with her hair sleeked back in a wavy pony tail, entered the court nine minutes before the 10am hearing was due to start.

Consumer Affairs will probe her about her financial situation and why she has not paid a $410,000 fine for breaching consumer law.

It comes after Gibson, 27, took to the stand last month for a day of questioning by lawyer Elle Nikou Madalin, for Consumer Affairs Victoria.

She told the court her friend 'Clive' was bankrolling her lifestyle, paying her legal fees and gifting her a month-long African holiday.

She also told the court she could not afford to pay the penalty dished out to her in September 2017 for her misleading and deceptive conduct.

Belle Gibson is facing court over failure to pay a $410,000 penalty. Picture: AAP/David Crosling
Gibson faked claims of cancer and curing it with natural remedies to sell books and her app.
The bogus blogger duped consumers into buying her wellness app and cookbook on the basis of false claims she cured her brain cancer with natural remedies and healthy eating.

She also lied about passing on a large percentage of profits to charities.

Last month's hearing revealed a lavish lifestyle of shopping, gambling and travelling despite owing the fine, including that she had purchased the $200 black dress she was wearing a week earlier for her court outing.

Belle Gibson at her last appearance at the Federal Court. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling
Ms Nikou Madalin had asked for the hearing to be adjourned for a further day of examination so forensic accountants could pore over documents provided to them by Gibson that morning.

The documents included Gibson's bank statements from the past two years, which showed transactions for a Sportsbet account, cryptocurrency and future options trading.

Judicial Registrar Claire Gitsham is overseeing the hearing.

Gibson says she can’t pay the fine despite spending on clothes, gambling and cryptocurrency. Picture: David Geraghty / The Australian.
Gibson with Clive Rothwell. Picture: Facebook
