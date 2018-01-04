Cancer Council warns we are in melanoma danger zone

HOT SPOT: Diagnosis of melanoma and skin cancer continues to rise despite warnings.

THE Northern NSW coastal zone has emerged as the state's melanoma hotspot according to the newly-released Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy.

The Cancer Institute of NSW says approximately 4900 people across the state will be diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and warns this will increase to around 6000 people by 2021.

However, chief executive Professor David Currow said action could be taken to reduce risk.

"We know 95 per cent of melanomas can be prevented by protecting the skin from harmful UV," he said.

"When the UV is high, whether it is sunny or overcast, seek shade, apply broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours and wear a hat, sunglasses and protective clothing."