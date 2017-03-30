25°
Cancer letter opens up hearts

Clair Morton
| 30th Mar 2017 5:53 AM
UNITING FOR CAUSE: Christine Powell gets a hug from Relay for Life participant Joel Ashby after the Powells donated $15,000 to his Relay for Life campaign.
Adam Hourigan

WHEN 14-year-old Joel Ashby came home from school to a find cheque in the letterbox of his Palmer's Island home, he couldn't stop checking the zeros.

Encased in a letter from Colin and Christine Powell was a $15,000 donation to Joel's Relay For Life campaign.

The Powells, who own local business Duncan's Carpet Cleaning, were just two of many people across the Clarence Valley who read Joel's heartfelt reasons for shaving his head at this year's Lower Clarence Relay for Life, in a letter published in The Daily Examiner and Coastal Views. His father, John, recently finished an immunotherapy trial which has successfully shrunk a tumour in his throat.

"Many people have been touched by our story," Joel said in a letter to The Daily Examiner.

"So many people have praised me for telling it, and especially other dads. People tell me that my letter made them cry. I tell them that we are so lucky, and this is a happy story. I know that so many cancer stories are so unhappy."

On Tuesday, Mrs Powell choked back tears as she described Joel as an "amazing young man".

"To actually do something like that..." she said.

"We've had family and friends go through cancer and we've lost over the years.

"We've known these guys for many years, and we save for worthy causes. This is such a worthy cause, and (the money) stays around this area."

The generous donation has brought Joel's total to about $16, 820, smashing his ambitious goal of $5000.

"I didn't think it would affect many people, but I got a lot of donations at the start, and then I got the cheque," the McAuley Catholic College student said.

"It was crazy. To receive donations like I did, just filling up the donation pages, from people who we know, and also people who I have never met, is an amazing feeling. I am not even sure how I can ever properly thank all of the people.

"It has been the same since Dad had cancer.

"So many people helped us with baking, cooking and taking us to sport. I will never forget this help. I feel sad for people who don't have this help. I hope that the help they can get from the Cancer Council can make that difference."

The huge donation has made him even more determined to shave his head, an act which was put on hold by the postponement of the Lower Clarence Relay for Life due to torrential downpours in the region.

It has now been announced the relay will move to May, but Joel may not wait that long to chop his blond locks.

The teenager said he was the third person in his family to cut his hair for the Cancer Council since his father's diagnosis.

"All of my brothers have done it... but I wanted to make a bigger difference and try get a lot more money to help so I sent it to the newspaper."

