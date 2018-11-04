Cancer patient says no to chemo

CHEMO FREE: Mick Curson and wife Pauline explain why they chose not to have chemo on his cancer journey

WITH the support of a strong woman, this cancer patient declined chemotherapy.

Mick Curson was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 cancer 13 months ago.

"The first thing they found was bowel cancer," he said.

Both Mick and his wife Pauline were in Maidenwell on the weekend for the 4th annual Freedom Concert.

"I have ridden bikes since I was a kid," he said.

Sadly, further scans revealed Mr Curson's cancer had spread throughout his body.

"They found it in my liver, lungs and kidney" he said.

Cancer specialists strongly encouraged Mr Curson to start a course of chemotherapy but his wife Pauline and his entire family are glad he politely refused.

"Doctors said 'if you don't have chemo you only have two months to live'," he said.

"Well, I didn't have the chemo and I am still here 13 months later."

Mr Curson claims because he denied the chemotherapy the cancer clinic was then not interested in supporting him on his journey to become cancer free.

"They shut the door on me," he said.

"It felt as if they were saying, 'if you won't do chemo then see you later'."

Mrs Curson did extensive research on cancer treatment after her husband's diagnosis.

"We have looked into medicinal marijuana," she said.

"We heard mostly bad things about chemo and how it affects you."

After diagnosis, Mr Curson changed his diet completely including cutting out all sugar including soft drinks and alcohol.

"Thats was the hardest bit," he said.

"I haven't had a Jack Daniels in 13 months."

When asked if cutting out these things was hard to do Mr Curson replied; "Not as hard as when you are told you'll be dead if you keep drinking it.

"You get your head around it really quick."

Having a cancer diagnosis means some days are harder than others but Mr Curson just takes each day as it comes.

"If the sun comes up I'm happy," he said.

"We stay positive, I keep thinking I have had 13 months which is good, maybe we'll get another 13 months."

Mrs Curson believes if he had taken the chemotherapy he wouldn't be alive today.

"We've spoken to people whose family members have been on chemo and they have died," she said.

"We are adamant there will be no chemo."

In a strange way, Mr Curson believes his life is better now because of his cancer diagnosis.

"I wouldn't be doing everything I'm doing today," he said.

"We have done lots of travelling and spent time with family."

Mr Curson praised his loving wife for being there to support and assist him during this tough time in both their lives.

"Well I'm still here so she has to be doing something right," he joked.

"She doesn't know how to give up."