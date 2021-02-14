Cancer treatment services expanded on the North Coast

The Federal Government has announced it will invest $45.5 million over five years in the expansion of cancer treatment capacity throughout regional Australia by enhancing existing and building new health infrastructure, with radiation therapy services to be improved on the North Coast.

The additional funding for the Northern NSW local Health District will allow cancer patients living in the Clarence Valley and Tweed areas access to radiation therapy services.

Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said the Government is increasing access to radiation therapy services for thousands of cancer patients living in rural and regional areas.

"About one-third of people with cancer in Australia live outside our major cities and having better access to treatment will save lives and improve health outcomes for Australians living in regional areas," Mr Hunt said.

"This new investment of up to $5 million means cancer patients can access treatment close to home and without incurring out of pocket expenses.

"Our Government continues to invest in and build capacity in Australia's health system to deliver quality outcomes for all Australians no matter where they live."

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan welcomed the announcement and said this means we won't have to travel to Coffs or Lismore for this service anymore.

"We know that radiation therapy can open up options for people's cancer treatment mix," Mr Hogan said.

"It helps patients with certain types of cancer avoid expensive and intrusive surgery, saving them thousands of dollars and avoiding long recoveries.

"Yet we also know that a key barrier to radiation therapy in Australia is not cost, nor its effectiveness. It's lack of access."

Funding for this initiative comes from the Government's Health Infrastructure Program, which is building, upgrading and expanding vital health infrastructure to ensure Australia's health system is equipped to meet current and future health needs.

Making sure all Australians have the health services and latest treatments where and when they need them remains an Australian Government priority.