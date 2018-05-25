Candid photos: Boozy photos the royals, celebrities regret

Kate Middleton papped at the tail-end of a big night out. Picture: Max Butterworth

Kate Middleton papped at the tail-end of a big night out. Picture: Max Butterworth

PRINCE Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge are among famous faces looking a little worse-for-wear on nights out during the noughties.

Kate Middleton was spotted jumping into a cab back in 2007 after she had just left Mahiki in London's Mayfair - a popular haunt with royals and A-list celebrities, The Sun reports.

‘Wills, can we stop for a kebab on the way home?’ Picture: Max Butterworth

Seems like Prince William had a royally good night. Picture: Max Butterworth

Celeb photographer Max Butterworth has now released a selection of his images which show the rich and famous leaving hotels, nightclubs and bars between 2005 and 2008.

Prince Harry was also papped outside the now-closed Boujis nightclub in Kensington after his attempt to slip under the radar by exiting a side door failed.

Prince Harry: The ‘dressing like Eminem’ years. Picture: Max Butterworth

On this particular occasion, the prince was able to keep his cool after a number of run-ins with photographers.

In 2004, the then 20-year-old was involved in a scuffle with photographer Chris Uncle who claimed the royal had deliberately "lashed out" - but Clarence House said he was simply defending himself.

David Beckham makes a quick getaway. Picture: Max Butterworth

Other photographs in the collection show David and Victoria Beckham battling their way through an army of photographers and comedian Jimmy Carr looking bemused after a woman exposed her nipple on the street.

Pop star Cheryl, now married to One Direction singer Liam Payne, was also mobbed by a group of photographers when she touched down at London's Heathrow Airport.

That’s Cheryl Cole, battling through an army of photographers. Picture: Max Butterworth

Meanwhile, a female civilian randomly stripped naked in front of a police officer outside Boujis in what Max described as the most "bizarre" incident in the three years. She was later arrested and thrown in the back of a police car.

Her Madgesty, queen of pop, Madonna. Picture: Max Butterworth

Describing his photograph of the now Duchess of Cambridge in 2007, Max told The Sun Online: "Kate had been in Mahiki for a few hours and jumped into a taxi at around 2 or 3am.

"I think she was telling the taxi driver where to go when I took the photograph and Prince Harry and Prince William got in their royal transport shortly after."

See more candid highlights from Butterworth's work below:

The Purple One in black and white. Picture: Max Butterworth

Fergalicious definition make them boys go loco. Picture: Max Butterworth

Geri Halliwell paints a lonely picture in the back of a car. Picture: Max Butterworth

Yep, that’s disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein passed out in the back of a car. Picture: Max Butterworth

That’s hot: Paris Hilton’s night takes a turn. Picture: Max Butterworth

Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay, clearly not a fan of the paparazzi. Picture: Max Butterworth

Jack Nicholson, seen here practising for his next dental appointment. Picture: Max Butterworth

Lily Allen in her wild child days. Picture: Max Butterworth

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.