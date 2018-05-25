Candid photos: Boozy photos the royals, celebrities regret
PRINCE Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge are among famous faces looking a little worse-for-wear on nights out during the noughties.
Kate Middleton was spotted jumping into a cab back in 2007 after she had just left Mahiki in London's Mayfair - a popular haunt with royals and A-list celebrities, The Sun reports.
Celeb photographer Max Butterworth has now released a selection of his images which show the rich and famous leaving hotels, nightclubs and bars between 2005 and 2008.
Prince Harry was also papped outside the now-closed Boujis nightclub in Kensington after his attempt to slip under the radar by exiting a side door failed.
On this particular occasion, the prince was able to keep his cool after a number of run-ins with photographers.
In 2004, the then 20-year-old was involved in a scuffle with photographer Chris Uncle who claimed the royal had deliberately "lashed out" - but Clarence House said he was simply defending himself.
Other photographs in the collection show David and Victoria Beckham battling their way through an army of photographers and comedian Jimmy Carr looking bemused after a woman exposed her nipple on the street.
Pop star Cheryl, now married to One Direction singer Liam Payne, was also mobbed by a group of photographers when she touched down at London's Heathrow Airport.
Meanwhile, a female civilian randomly stripped naked in front of a police officer outside Boujis in what Max described as the most "bizarre" incident in the three years. She was later arrested and thrown in the back of a police car.
Describing his photograph of the now Duchess of Cambridge in 2007, Max told The Sun Online: "Kate had been in Mahiki for a few hours and jumped into a taxi at around 2 or 3am.
"I think she was telling the taxi driver where to go when I took the photograph and Prince Harry and Prince William got in their royal transport shortly after."
See more candid highlights from Butterworth's work below:
This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.