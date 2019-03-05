Candidate Cansdell auctioned as 'slave' at party fundraiser

SOLD OFF: Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Steve Cansdell goes under the hammer at a 'slave auction' in Grafton on Saturday night.

CLARENCE Valley business people Keith and Ros Connor have to decide who gets the lion's share of Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Steve Cansdell's services as a slave for a day.

The couple shelled out to get Mr Cansdell to work for a day, but neither could decide who would get the most benefit from their new purchase.

"I might be digging holes for a half a day at Keith's earth- moving business and spending the rest of the day doing Ros's housework,” Mr Cansdell said.

"I've done my own ironing before, so I think I could do it for someone else. But once they've seen I doubt they'll ask me back.”

Mr Cansdell was auctioned off at an SFFP gala dinner at Grafton District Golf Club on Saturday night.

A crowd of 112 packed out the venue, much to the delight of organisers.

"We raised more than $3000 for the campaign,” Mr Cansdell said.

"But that was not what pleased me most.

"It was the cross section of the community we had there.

"There were about 25 SFFP members the rest were doctors, bank managers, workers and families.

"It was a real morale booster for everyone involved in the campaign to see that wide range of support.”

Mr Cansdell's campaign will take a serious step forward later today with his campaign office launch at 109 Prince St at 11am.