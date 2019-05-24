Candidate stays mum on second tilt at seat of Page

Independent candidate for Page at the 2019 federal election, Fiona Leviny, speaks at the Meet The Candidates Forum at the Grafton District Services Club on Thursday, 9th May, 2019

AFTER a hectic few weeks on the campaign trail, a Page independent candidate cut a more relaxed figure sitting by an open fire after a day working in the paddock.

Fiona Leviny had enjoyed her tilt at becoming the member for Page but said many new volunteers who worked with her were surprised by the nature of the campaign and concerned over the amount of money spent.

"Democracy isn't always pure,” she said.

"Look what Clive Palmer did, he skewed public opinion with all that money and it is just not Australian.”

However despite all the money spent by Mr Palmer, she agreed that community-minded grass-roots organisations trumped that type of blanket advertising. After receiving 4.78 per cent of the primary vote Ms Leviny out-polled the big-spending United Australia Party by 1700 votes and heard from scrutineers she had also received a high number of second preferences.

Ms Leviny was buoyed by the number of people who came forward to help on the campaign, especially those who had not been involved in politics before.

She reserved special praise for Debrah Novak, who not only had been a huge support throughout the campaign but did so despite the death of her mother.

"She didn't tell me until three days after the election that her mother had died on the afternoon before the election,” she said.

"She went and handed out at Evans head all day by herself and I just find that extraordinary.”

The overall result did not take Ms Leviny by surprise and she felt the community did not fully understand the role independents could play in parliament to provide "checks and balances” on the major parties.

"While the policies are always designed around the city, the bush has always been conservative so it was not a surprise for me,” she said.

Ms Leviny would not commit to running at the next election, but would be transforming her website to create an avenue for community advocacy.

"I want to ensure the people of Page get what was promised and help them deal with the issues that arise in the next three years,” she said.

"It is really important that the community keeps their voice so we can make our leaders accountable. People can bring their issue to the website and I will do what I can to help people head in the right direction.