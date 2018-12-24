Candidates differ over coal and carbon for power prices

A MOVE by the NSW Government to push for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 has attracted differing responses from both the Green and Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidates for the upcoming state election.

SFF candidate Steve Cansdell said that the government has shown its true colours by adopting a Greens-style energy policy that will further increase power prices

"It's clear the NSW Government have no plan and no idea on how to replace coal fired generators,” he said.

"This means household power prices will just continue to rise.”

SFF Upper House MP Dr Robert Borsak said that the state faced a crisis with our coal fired fleet of generators closing down.

"We need an urgent plan to shore up NSW's energy needs through the construction of a high efficiency low emissions (HELE) power plant," he said.

Greens candidate Dr Greg Clancy said it was great to see the NSW government commit to achieving a net zero carbon emissions by 2050 although that should be able to be achieved at an earlier date with a true commitment to alternative energy.

However he said the SFF party was out of touch with with the electorate that wanted real action on climate change.

"To support 'high efficiency low emissions' power plants is to keep supporting the coal industry and increases in carbon emissions,” he said.

"Clean Coal doesn't exist and the only real answer is to support the renewal energy sector, most particularly solar energy.”

Mr Borsak said last week's announcement that NSW and South Australia signed a Memorandum Of Understanding to build an electricity interconnector between the two states confirmed that they didn't have the best interests of the state at heart.

"The MOU will deliver lower cost, reliable energy to South Australians while NSW will be exposed to the instability of SA's variable renewable generators,” Mr Borsak said.

Dr Clancy said the suggestion that South Australia's energy crisis was due to their heavy reliance on alternative energy was a red herring.

"It wouldn't have mattered where the power had been sourced from as the severe weather conditions blew over the transmission towers, causing the crisis.

"It was a cynical opportunity for the federal government to attempt to defend their indefensible stand on renewable energy and it was a con.”

Both sides agreed that the one of the main causes for the rise in power prices was the NSW government's sell-off of the states poles and wires.