Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

Steve Cansdell announces he is running as a candidate for the seat of Clarence as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party. Adam Hourigan

A CLARENCE candidate for the NSW election says an ALP decision to abandon payroll tax reform was amazing.

The Shooters, Farmers and Fishers party candidate for Clarence, Steve Cansdell, said he was amazed by the decision of NSW Labor to abandon planned payroll tax reform.

"The decision by NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley to abandon the promised payroll tax relief for small businesses makes no sense at all," he said.

"It's bad enough the Coalition has maintained payroll tax, now we've got Labor saying they're basically going to increase it for our struggling small businesses.

"As it's looking more and more like a hung parliament in NSW, I along with my SFF parliamentary colleagues, will be pressing the government of the day to abolish payroll tax in rural and regional NSW."

"Local businesses like Harwood Marine, Farmer Lou's, Big River Timbers and Northern Co-operative Meat Company at Casino, as well as many other small to medium businesses in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys will all benefit from abolishing payroll tax."

However, Trent Gilbert, the Country Labor candidate for Clarence, today supported the NSW Shadow Treasurer, Ryan Park, in his stance on not implementing the payroll tax changes proposed by the Liberal/Nationals.

He said 90 per cent of businesses in NSW did not pay payroll tax.

"As Shadow Treasurer Ryan Park said, the Liberal/Nationals are not leaving our State budget in good shape," he said.

"Our policy should not be dictated to by the NSW Business Chamber, which has pushed for the great privatisation push by the NSW Liberal/Nationals which has put so much pressure on families and individuals in this electorate.

"In Clarence we need essential services not the NSW Business Chamber bossing us around."